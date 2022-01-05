Darlington County man arrested multiple times on child sex charges avoids additional jail time at sentencing

Octavious Bryan Burns was sentenced in December following his arrest on a criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge (Courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A man who has faced child sex charges multiple times in recent years will not spend any additional time in jail following his most recent sentencing.

Octavious Burns, who was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 – 1st degree in January 2020, pleaded guilty on December 13 to assault and battery – 1st degree.

Following multiple requests for information, 4th Judicial Circuit Assistant Solicitor Monty Bell told News13 on Wednesday that Burns was sentenced last month by Judge Paul Burch to 711 days in jail and received credit for time served. Since he had served 711 days in jail in this case, Burns was released upon sentencing.

An incident report provided by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office accused Burns of sexually assaulting a boy who was under the age of 11 numerous times from April 2018 to November 2018. Burns was 16 and 17 years old at the time of the incidents. The report includes graphic details that News13 is choosing not to report.

Bell told News13 that as part of the sentencing, Burns, now 20, must also comply with the requirements set forth in the SC Sex Offender Registry.

Burns was added to the Sex Offender Registry in September 2019 following an assault and battery conviction. In that case, he was initially charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt – victim under 11 years of age – 1st degree. Officials said the crime happened in late December 2018. Judge Thomas A. Russo handed down a probationary sentence, according to 4th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers.