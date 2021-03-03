Darlington County man charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 11-year-old

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A Darlington County man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor involving an 11-year-old girl.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office affidavit, Tristan Amerson, 22, assaulted the 11-year-old in the Hartsville area on Dec. 8. He was arrested on Feb. 16. The affidavit claims Amerson attempted to commit a lewd act on the girl by placing her hand on his genitals and placing his hands in her pants.

Amerson is facing one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd degree, lewd act.