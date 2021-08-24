Darlington County murder suspect released from jail on bond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County murder suspect was released from jail on bond Tuesday night, according to booking records.

Jelonta Chavon Bacote was released from W. Glen Campbell Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, according to booking records. He is accused in a deadly shooting in April 2020. Willie Jackson was killed in the armed robbery on April 9, 2020 at a home on Old Timers Court in the Oates community, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Bacote is one of four people arrested in connection with that murder. He’s charged with murder and armed robbery.

On Sunday, a suspect in a double murder in Darlington County was released from jail on bond.