Darlington County Sheriff’s Office releases sketch of person of interest in August murder

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office released Wednesday a sketch of a person of interest in connection with a murder on Susan Drive in August.
The shooting happened on Susan Drive Aug. 19, deputies said. Jamaal Baker was killed.
Deputies said the sketch is of a person they believe has information related to the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can be left anonymously.
Olajawun Dawayne Samuel, 24, was arrested following an investigation into the homicide, according to authorities.
