Darlington County Sheriff’s Office releases statement on Jordan Hudson arrest

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday regarding the arrest of Jordan Hudson.

Jordan Hudson was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center Sunday on a bond revocation from a previous arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Sheriff himself being a strong advocate of bond stipulations and conditions, felt that Jordan Hudson was not abiding by his conditions of bond as he should, which resulted in Sheriff Hudson himself initiating the revocation of his bond,” according to the statement.

Jordan Hudson is not facing any new charges and has been taken to a detention center in a neighboring county.

Jordan Hudson was previously arrested in August on attempted murder for allegedly shooting someone in the back. SLED was called in to investigate because Jordan Hudson is the son of a law enforcement officer. News13 has repeatedly asked which one and officials would not confirm.