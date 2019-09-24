Darlington County student in custody after gun found at high school

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington County student is in custody after a gun was found at a high school.

Hartsville High School officials notified a school resource officer on Tuesday morning that a student may have a weapon at the school, according to Audrey Childers, with the Darlington County School District. A “small handgun” was found following a search of the student. The student is in the custody of Hartsville police.

“No threats were made to students or staff,” Childers said. “The Darlington County School District and our law enforcement officials take these incidents very seriously. The safety of our students and staff is always the top priority.”

