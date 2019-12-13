Darlington County traffic stop leads to search warrant and drug arrests

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – According to Sheriff Tony Chavis, Deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of New Market Rd. and W. Old Camden Rd. for a traffic violation Wednesday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and located approximately 68 grams of cocaine, 58 morphine pills, 2 oxycodone pills, 2.5 alprazolam 2 mg pills and half a gram of marijuana. After a search of one of the occupant’s clothing, .2 grams of meth and .1 grams of cocaine was located.

“Investigators were able to use the evidence located during this traffic stop to establish probable cause for a search warrant,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Thursday, Investigators served the search warrant at a home on Racetrack Rd. and located a .40 caliber pistol with ammunition, a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition, approximately 1.9 grams of meth, 20 oxycodone pills, 14.6 grams of marijuana, weight scales and other drug paraphernalia.”

Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Unit have arrested Kaleb David Felkel, 19, of Hartsville and Cameron Ray Dennett, 19, of Lamar. Felkel is charged with trafficking cocaine, five counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and simple possession of marijuana. Dennett is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of meth, four counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic and simple possession of marijuana, second offense.

Felkel (left) and Dennett (right)

Felkel and Dennett appeared before a Darlington County Magistrate today and received a $21,000 and $28,000 bond, respectively. Both remain in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.