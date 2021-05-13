Darlington deputies arrest suspects accused of beating victim with belt buckles

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies arrested three people accused of beating a victim with belt buckles in March, according to the incident report.

Cassandra Valcourt and Kacie Hopkins were both arrested in March and charged with kidnapping and assault. Daniel Wallace was arrested on April 5 for the same charges. News13 originally requested the report from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office in March and April and just received it Thursday.

Deputies were called March 12 to Underground Branch Road after reports of an assault, according to the incident report. A woman stated that the victim was beaten by Wallace. Deputies saw the victim sitting on the couch with a “severe laceration on the top of his head” with blood running down onto his shirt. He refused to go to a hospital but let EMS clean up his wound.

The victim said he was sitting on the couch when Wallace, Hopkins, and Valcourt entered the home, according to the incident report. The suspects had two belts. Both Hopkins and Valcourt stood and blocked the door while Wallace beat him with the belt buckles.

Wallace is also accused of stealing the victim’s phone and $260 from his wallet, according to the report. Deputies eventually used a tracking app on the stolen cell phone to track down the suspects’ location.

All three suspects have since been released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on bond.