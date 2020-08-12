Darlington man arrested after domestic violence incident with sword

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man was arrested after a domestic violence incident with a sword, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

According to Brandt, Brad Lorenzo Hickman, 38, of Darlington, was holding a sword to a woman’s throat when officers arrived at a home in the 1000 block of June Lane in Florence around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Hickman also was dragging the woman towards his car.

Hickman was arrested shortly after police arrived. The woman suffered minor injuries, Brandt said.

Hickman is charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping. He is held in the Florence County Detention Center with no bond set.

