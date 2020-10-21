Darlington man arrested for allegedly punching woman, threatening to kill her with screwdriver

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a Darlington man Monday after he allegedly punched a woman repeatedly and threatened to kill her with a screwdriver, according to a police report.

Officers responded to the corner of Bacote Street and S. Main Street after someone called to report a woman who had been beaten in the face. Officers located the woman, who was bleeding heavily from the face.

The woman told police the suspect, Lecolron Moses, 40, stole her car from her house in Dillon and drove off with her in it after she went to the car to try and take the keys off of him, according to the police report. The woman said Moses threatened to kill her with a screwdriver if she tried to get out of the car.

The woman said her car was not registered or insured and shouldn’t have been on the road.

When officers talked to Moses, he told them he saw the woman at a phone booth at Circle B while he was trying to buy lottery tickets, according to the police report. Moses told police he knew the woman wasn’t from the area because the phone booth didn’t have a phone in it.

According to police, Moses also said he went up to the woman to “shoot his game” and asked her for a sexual favor and was told he would have to pay for it. Officers noted Moses’ story didn’t make any sense and they observed blood on his sneakers.

Moses was detained and dispatch informed officers Moses had an active warrant from probation and parole, police said.

Moses was charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping. Booking records show he is also facing two charges of failure to comply from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.