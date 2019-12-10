Darlington man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington man has been arrested on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor as well as criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis, Joseph James Williamson, 47, was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to Investigators, Williamson engaged in sexual battery with a fourteen-year-old victim on at least three occasions. Investigators also say that Williamson communicated with the juvenile victim through social media and text messaging “to entice the victim to engage in sexual activities.” Investigators believe the interactions between Williamson and the juvenile victim began in June.

“These types of cases are exactly why I created the Special Victims Unit in 2017; to make sure we fully and properly investigate people who want to take advantage of our children,” stated Sheriff Chavis.

Investigators are seeking additional charges against Williamson. Williamson is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.