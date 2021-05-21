Darlington man arrested in connection to stepmother’s death

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of his stepmother, according to police.

Vivian Bess was killed at 129 Kane Street, according to Darlington Police Department Chief Kelvin Washington. Her stepson, Steven Lewis Samuel, has been arrested in connection to the crime.

Police began investigating the homicide earlier this week.

Bess’s cause of death has not been revealed by police. The case remains under active investigation.

