Darlington man charged after shooting during ‘verbal dispute’ in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man was charged Thursday after a shooting in Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, James Quashawn Scott, 35, of Darlington, shot the victim multiple times during a verbal argument.

The shooting allegedly happened on W. Lucas Street on Monday, deputies said. The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extend of the injuries.

Scott was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center with no bond set, according to booking records.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES: