Darlington man charged with attempted murder after armed robbery in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after an armed robbery in Florence.

Ivestigators said T’Andre La’Quan Allen, 25, of Darlington, is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint in the 1900 block of West Lucas Street in Florence Wednesday. He’s also accused of shooting into the victim’s car and hitting him in the elbow.

Allen was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Allen is held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

LATEST PEE DEE CRIME HEADLINES: