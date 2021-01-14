Darlington man charged with attempted murder after shooting at someone

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting investigation, according to police.

Police were called Wednesday to Preston Lane for reports of someone shooting a gun, according to the police report.

The victim said Ahmad Rashad Sellers, 35, shot a gun towards her head, according to police. As police were trying to get into the home, they heard five more shots fired.

Sellers was charged with attempted murder and is held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon.