Darlington man charged with criminal sexual conduct, incest released on bond

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington man charged with criminal sexual conduct and incest has been released on bond.

Brian Matthew Gregg, of Darlington, was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to booking records.

Gregg was booked on July 11 and charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and incest. Bond was set at $50,000.

In July, News13 reported that according to an arrest warrant, Gregg “engaged in sexual battery with the victim.”

The warrant also said the victim was helpless due to “severe alcohol intoxication” and sought help at a local hospital.

