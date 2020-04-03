Darlington man charged with grand larceny for stealing GPS systems, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man was arrested and charged with grand larceny for stealing GPS systems, deputies announced Friday.

The GPS systems were stolen from multiple farms in Darlington County and one in Lee County, deputies said.

Deputies said Logan David Smith, 31, of Darlington, was charged with four counts of grand larceny, value of $10,000 or more and two counts of petit larceny. Sheriff Tony Chavis with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Smith was also charged by Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators with one count of grand larceny, value $10,000 or more.

Investigators said Smith admitted to the thefts and found several of the GPS systems that were stolen in his residence.

Smith is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on $24,000 bond. The incident is under investigation and more charges are possible.

