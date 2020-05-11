Darlington man charged with identity fraud, child sex crimes after allegedly impersonating man originally charged

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington man has been charged with identity theft and other crimes after impersonating another man charged with child sex crimes.

Nathaniel Joe was arrested and charged with identity fraud, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo, with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to warrants, Joe is accused of creating a fake social media account and portraying himself as another man to contact the victim of criminal sexual conduct with a minor “with the purpose of avoiding identification by a law enforcement officer.”

Kilgo said the man Joe is accused of impersonating was originally charged with child sex crimes.

According to warrants, Joe is also accused of :

distributing “a visual representation” of a minor engaged in sex acts

sexual battery with a 14-year-old

kidnapping a 14-year-old and forcing the victim “to partake in sexual activities by making threats against the victim’s life as well as taking the victim’s cellular device”

distributing “harmful material to minors” depicting sexually explicit activity

communicating “with the juvenile victim through social media and text messaging for the purpose of enticing the victim to engage in sexual activities”

threatening “to release a video on social media of the juvenile victim” engaged in sex acts

Nathaniel Joe (Courtesy- W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records show Joe was booked around 10:30 a.m. on May 9 on the following charges:

blackmail or extortion

minor/criminal solicitation of a minor

disseminating harmful material to minors

ID/identity fraud to obtain employment

kidnapping

criminal sexual conduction w/ minor (11-14 yrs) – second degree

sexual exploitation of a minor- first degree

sexual exploitation of a minor- second degree

Bond has been denied on all charges and Joe remains in the center, according to booking records.

