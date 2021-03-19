Darlington man charged with sexually assaulting a child

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies arrested a 32-year-old Darlington man on Wednesday after they said he sexually assaulted a child multiple times.

John Henry Taylor, Jr., has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct.

He sexually battered a child on four occasions in 2015, according to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The assaults happened in Florence County.

He was released on Thursday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $40,000 surety bond.