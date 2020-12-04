Darlington man sentenced to life for brother’s murder in 2011

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man was sentenced to life Friday for murdering his brother in 2011, according to Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers.

Eugene A. Gardner, III., of Mechanicsville was convicted for murdering his brother, Richard Todd Gardner, on June 21, 2011, Rogers said.

Judge Roger Henderson issued the sentence, according to Rogers. The victim’s son said Gardner shouldn’t be free for the rest of his life.

Gardner’s previous conviction for the same crime was overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court, Rogers said.