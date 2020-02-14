Darlington man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age of 11

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

Larry Eugene Stewart, 63, of Darlington is wanted for the criminal incidents that occurred in 2018-2019.

Please contact the police department at 843-398-4026 or 911 if you know the subject’s location.

No further information is available at this time.

