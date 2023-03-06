CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington Police Officer was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident in Chesterfield County on Sunday, according to a police report obtained by News13.
Deputies with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the Cheraw area, the report shows. A woman answered the door and told deputies what happened.
The Darlington officer, Kendrick Strong, was arrested on a third-degree domestic violence charge, according to the report. He was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center Sunday night.
No other information was immediately available.
