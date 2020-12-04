DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington police arrested a man Wednesday accused of throwing an 83-year-old woman to the ground and taking her purse in October.
Darryl Royce Williams, 57, was charged with strong arm robbery. He’s held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
The woman was not seriously injured.
LATEST CRIME HEADLINES:
- Darlington police arrest man accused of throwing 83-year-old woman to ground, taking purse
- 3 injured in shooting in Florence
- 2 more suspects arrested in connection with September shooting in Conway; 1 still wanted
- Deputies arrest suspect who ran from traffic stop in Florence County
- Myrtle Beach police arrest man considered dangerous after nearly 9-year prison sentence in Ohio