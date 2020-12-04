Darlington police arrest man accused of throwing 83-year-old woman to ground, taking purse

Darryl Williams (Courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington police arrested a man Wednesday accused of throwing an 83-year-old woman to the ground and taking her purse in October.

Darryl Royce Williams, 57, was charged with strong arm robbery. He’s held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

The woman was not seriously injured.

