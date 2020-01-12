Live Now
Darlington police investigate armed robbery at Waffle House

Pee Dee Crime

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – There was an armed robbery at a Waffle House early Sunday morning in Darlington, according to police.

Two armed subjects robbed the Waffle House on Highway 52 in Darlington around 3 a.m., according to Captain Kimberly Nelson with Darlington police.

They demanded money from workers, but no one was hurt inside the business, according to Nelson. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Darlington police at (843) 398-4026. Count on News13 for updates.

