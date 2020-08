DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) — The Darlington Police are looking for information on two suspects who robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., two males robbed a convenience store located on South Main Street in Darlington.

The subjects left in a gray sedan.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Darlington Police Department is asking for anyone with any information to contact central dispatch at 843-398-4920 or Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.