Darlington police make arrest in January armed robbery at Waffle House; second suspect wanted

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington police made an arrest in a January armed robbery at Waffle House.

Butch Dion Miller is accused of holding several people at gunpoint while taking money from a cash register Jan. 12 at Waffle House on S. Main Street in Darlington, according to police. One other person was involved in the armed robbery, according to an arrest warrant.

Police are still searching for the second suspect, according to Capt. Kim Nelson.

The district manager of Waffle House showed police video footage of the incident, which showed the armed robbery, according to police. Three employees were the only people in the building and none of them were injured but were shaken up, police said.

Miller is charged with armed robbery. He’s held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. No bond is listed in booking records.