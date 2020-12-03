Darlington police searching for Food Lion robbery suspect

(Courtesy: Darlington Police Department) Darlington police have released a photo of a suspect in a Dec. 3 robbery at Food Lion.

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) — Darlington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery case.

At 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, a female entered the Food Lion at 110 Express Lane in Darlington and demanded money from the cashier, according to the Darlington Police Department. She then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, driving a silver, newer model Toyota with a paper tag.

Police said the female was wearing a dark jacket, a red hoodie and dark sunglasses with gold trim. They estimate that she weighs 120 lbs and is 5’ 9”.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 398-4026.