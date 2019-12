DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person who pulled a weapon on a cashier at the Sonic at 1513 South Main St.

According to the police department, the person was driving a rental 2018 Buick Encore with the Georgia tag; CIN7978.

Courtesy: Darlington Police Department

If you have any information about the subject please contact the police department at 843-398-4026.