Darlington police seek man wanted for 3 counts of attempted murder

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder.
Eric Anias Bacote, 18, is wanted for three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. Bacote is accused of “shooting victims” on Fleming Street on March 25 around 8 p.m.
Please call 843-398-4026 or 843-398-4920 if you have any information about Bacote.
