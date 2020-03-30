Darlington police seek man wanted for 3 counts of attempted murder

Pee Dee Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Eric Anias Bacote (Source: Darlington Police Department)

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Eric Anias Bacote, 18, is wanted for three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. Bacote is accused of “shooting victims” on Fleming Street on March 25 around 8 p.m.

Please call 843-398-4026 or 843-398-4920 if you have any information about Bacote.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories