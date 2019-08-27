Darlington police seek to identify people who entered convenience store with weapons, demanded money

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police are looking to identifying people who entered a convenience store with weapons and demanded money.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday. at least one person entered Young’s Convenience store on North Main Street “armed with weapons and demanding money,” a press release from the Darlington Police Department said. “The subjects were picked up by a subject driving a white minivan with a missing hubcap.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DPD at 843-398-4026 or 843-398-4920.

