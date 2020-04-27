Darlington woman charged with homicide by child abuse

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Investigators arrested a Darlington woman who gave birth to a stillborn child last year, according to Sheriff Tony Chavis.

“Through a thorough and intensive investigation, my Investigators were able to gather evidence and establish probable cause to show the mother’s drug use led to the death of the child,” said Sheriff Chavis. “The well-trained Investigators of the Special Victims Unit are a valuable asset to ensure we bring those who hurt our children to justice.”

Investigators arrested Alanta Wayde Feagin, 27, Monday morning. Feagin is charged with homicide by child abuse.

Alanta Wayde Feagin (courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Investigators allege Feagin intentionally and knowingly ingested cocaine, benzoylecgonine and methadone while 40 weeks pregnant with the victim in October of last year.

Feagin was denied bond by a Darlington County Magistrate Monday afternoon and remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

