Darlington woman charged with not paying $70,000 in withholding taxes

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) — A 56-year-old Darlington woman previously convicted of failing to pay withholding tax has been arrested again for similar crimes, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Dana Davis Moore, who owns J. Davis Enterprises, was charged Thursday with six counts of failure to collect, account or pay taxes. She was being held in the Darlington County Detention Center and had not received a bail hearing, as of Thursday afternoon.

From 2013 to 2018 she failed to pay the state $70,323 in taxes that were withheld from employees’ pay, according to the department.

If convicted, she could face five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count.

In 2015, she was convicted on two counts of failure to pay withholding tax in Darlington County and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, suspended to two and a half years of probation. She was also ordered to pay $24,702 in withholding tax.

