Deadly shooting in Lake City area Sunday morning: FCSO

LAKE CITY AREA, SC (WBTW) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a deadly shooting in the Lake City area that happened early Sunday morning, according to FCSO.

According to investigators, deputies were called to a residence on Solomon Road near Lake City in reference to a shooting with a victim. Witnesses state that the incident occurred at a home where a large gathering was present, a news release said.

The FCSO is looking for any information regarding the incident.

Contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665- 2121, ext. 468, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO app. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

