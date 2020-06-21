Deadly shooting in Lake City area Sunday morning: FCSO

LAKE CITY AREA, SC (WBTW) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a deadly shooting in the Lake City area that happened early Sunday morning, according to FCSO.
According to investigators, deputies were called to a residence on Solomon Road near Lake City in reference to a shooting with a victim. Witnesses state that the incident occurred at a home where a large gathering was present, a news release said.
The FCSO is looking for any information regarding the incident.
Contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665- 2121, ext. 468, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO app. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
