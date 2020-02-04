Man dies in Mullins area after domestic-related incident

MULLINS, SC AREA (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating a death as a result of a domestic-related incident in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The death is being investigated as a criminal matter, according to Marion Co. Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The initial incident happened Monday night on East Front Street just outside of the City of Mullins in Marion County.

One person has been detained, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace. A man died in what Sheriff Wallace said was a domestic related incident. Sheriff Wallace said the deceased man was at a home just outside of the city and that the suspect in the case drove to the S&M Food Store at 301 East Front Street in Mullins.

A News13 crew on the scene saw deputies processing both scenes. Sheriff Wallace says deputies are looking at the vehicle and the house.









The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called to the investigation. An identification of the victim has not been released.

