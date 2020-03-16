Death investigation underway in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A death investigation is underway in Florence.

Officers responded to the 500 block of South Barringer Street for a person who was dead around 8:56 a.m. on Monday, according to Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt. The death is under investigation by Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police at 843-665-3191.

LATEST HEADLINES: