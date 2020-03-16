1  of  2
Breaking News Alert
DHEC reports 1st death related to COVID-19 in SC Governor shuts down schools, limits gatherings; 3 coronavirus cases in Horry County
Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at noon

Death investigation underway in Florence

Pee Dee Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A death investigation is underway in Florence.

Officers responded to the 500 block of South Barringer Street for a person who was dead around 8:56 a.m. on Monday, according to Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt. The death is under investigation by Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police at 843-665-3191.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories