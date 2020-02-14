Death of 64-year-old Effingham man found in his home ruled a homicide

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – A 64-year-old man was found dead in his home in Effingham, according to the Florence County coroner.

Florence County deputies are investigating the death of Harold Morrison as a homicide. He was discovered inside his home at 2430 Lindfield Circle.

Morrison’s body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

No Further details are available at this time.

