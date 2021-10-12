Death penalty trial date set for man accused of killing Bennettsville mother, child

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The date has been set for the death penalty trial for a man accused of killing a Bennettsville 8-year-old and her mother in 2017, according to 4th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond.

The trial for Jejuancey Harrington, of Bennettsville, is scheduled to begin immediately after jury selection, which is scheduled for July 5, 2022, according to Redmond.

Harrington was charged in connection with the deaths of Ella Lowery, of Bennettsville, and her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery.

According to the arrest warrant, Harrington robbed his murder victim, Ella Lowery, after stabbing her multiple times. Law enforcement agents obtained video footage from New Bridge Road in McColl that places Harrington near an abandoned home where “personal belongings of Ella Lowery were found after the murder.”

The warrant also details how Harrington killed the young girl after kidnapping her from her home. Harrington placed Iyana Lowery’s body in a remote pool of water off New Bridge Road in McColl, where she was discovered. Harrington “transported [Iyana] in a 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse,” where Iyana’s DNA was found in the trunk of the car, the warrant reports.

Arrest warrants show Harrington’s DNA was found on a cigarette located at the home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville where Ella Lowery’s body was located. Forensic testing also shows Iyana Lowery’s DNA was found inside Harrington’s vehicle.

The trial will be held at the Marlboro County Courthouse.

Other information couldn’t be provided due to a gag order on the case.