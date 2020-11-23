Deputies arrest 18-year-old in connection with murder of missing Dillon County man

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the murder of a missing Dillon County man, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Samir Khalil Dixon, of Dillon, was charged in the death of Shiffon Wells, a 21-year-old whose body was found in October.

The murder happened on Germantown Place on Oct. 19, according to deputies.

Dixon is held at the Dillon County Detention Center. No other details were provided about the case.