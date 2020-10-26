Deputies arrest 3 in Bennettsville for distribution of cocaine

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested three men in Bennettsville for distribution of cocaine, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received numerous complaints about heightened drug activity in the area of Ayers Street and Marshall Street.

Travis Daquan Campbell, 27, Demetrius Keon McCall, 30, and Jamie Drayton, 36, all of Bennettsville, all had previous convictions for distribution. All three were charged with distribution of cocaine base, second offense. Drayton will face an additional charge.

All three are held in the Marlboro County Detention Center. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Deputies said more arrests are expected.

