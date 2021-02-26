Deputies arrest Florence man for alleged catalytic converter theft

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested a Florence man Friday for the alleged theft of catalytic converters, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobby Joe Filyaw, 38, was charged with two counts of injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals, two counts of unlawful transportation of nonferrous metals, two counts of petty larceny, and conspiracy, according to deputies.

Filyaw is accused of cutting, removing, and illegally transporting catalytic converters from numerous vehicles from two locations on South Irby Street, deputies said.

During a search warrant, deputies discovered numerous catalytic converters as well as tools commonly used to remove them from vehicles.

Filyaw is held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.