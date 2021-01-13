Deputies arrest man accused of shooting into occupied pickup truck in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Monday after deputies said he shot into a pickup truck in October, resulting in two people getting injured, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jahreon Damon Burch is accused of firing into an occupied pickup truck on Oct. 23 in the area of High Hill Road, deputies said. One person was shot in the head. It is unclear how the second person was injured.

Deputies said several people were having a party in a field when the shooting happened after a fight.

Burch was charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

He’s held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $65,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.