Deputies arrest man after deadly shooting in Florence County

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested a man after a deadly shooting Saturday evening in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaylin Tyhon Zeandre Thompkins, 22, of Johnsonville, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. Nunn said more details will be released at a later time.