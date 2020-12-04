Deputies arrest suspect who ran from traffic stop in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested a person who ran from a traffic stop Thursday in Florence County, according to Sheriff Billy Barnes with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tried to pull someone over on Pamplico Highway for an expired tag, Barnes said. The person jumped out of the car and ran. They were later arrested.

The person’s charges include failure to stop for a blue light, according to Barnes. A suspect name was not provided.