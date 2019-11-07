Deputies ask for information about child luring incident in Pee Dee

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a person in a child luring incident outside of Brockington Elementary School Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:10 a.m. the deputy serving as the school’s Resource Officer noticed two unaccompanied female students talking to a person in a black four-door Chevrolet Silverado on Brockington Road near the school. The deputy called for the students to keep walking to school.

The deputy questioned the students about the driver, both said they did not know him and described him as a black man with dreads, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The students also said the man previously spoke with one of their mothers as she was walking them to school. They told the deputy the driver left then circled back around when they were by themselves.

The students say the man told them to get in his truck and he would take them to school. According to the press release the deputy contacted the mother who said the man commented on her appearance and asked for her name and phone number before driving off.

The deputy requested assistance in locating the vehicle. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and Darlington Police Department assisted in the search but were unable to find the truck.

“The safety and security of our children and schools is my number one priority,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “I commend my Deputy for remaining vigilante, and I ask parents and others to report any unusual activity around our schools to law enforcement immediately.”

This incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398-4501.