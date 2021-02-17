Deputies: Barricaded man fires shots, sets home on fire in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A barricaded man fired shots and set a home on fire Wednesday night in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is happening on Hicks Road in the Coward area, Nunn said. News13 is working to learn more details.

People are asked to avoid the area.

News13’s Matt Fortin arrived on the scene just before 9 p.m. Flames from the fire could be seen coming from the home.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.