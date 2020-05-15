Deputies capture suspect wanted in armed robbery at Dollar General in Florence Co.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Sheriff’s deputies captured a wanted suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar General on South Irby Street.

Kenrick Tafari Edwards (Source: Florence Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies apprehended Kenrick Tafari Edwards, 22, near Dixie and Harold streets at about 10 a.m. on Friday. He is wanted for the armed robbery at the Dollar General Store on U.S. Highway 52 near Effingham at about 9:55 on May 7.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the armed suspect entered the store and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint. The suspect left the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

Gafaskia Shonique Richarson, of Florence, was charged with accessory before the fact on Tuesday in connection with the robbery. She is accused of knowingly driving the suspect before and after the robbery. Investigators said she and her vehicle were caught on security cameras.

The sheriff’s office had released photos of the suspect wearing a blue and white hoodie and a mask, and asked the public’s help in identifying him.

Edwards has been charged with Armed Robbery While

Armed With a Deadly Weapon. He is being held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Richardson was released from the Florence County Detention Center on May 12 on a $15,000.00 surety bond.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.