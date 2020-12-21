Deputies charge Timmonsville man in Florence armed robbery

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Timmonsville man was charged in connection with an armed robbery in Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Zaymyon Malik Eaddy, 19, allegedly met with the victim Dec. 4 on South Cashua Drive in Florence. Eaddy asked the victim to hold out a cellphone and the victim said money was needed first, according to deputies.

Eaddy then pointed a gun at the victim, deputies said.

Eaddy was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

