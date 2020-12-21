TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Timmonsville man was charged in connection with an armed robbery in Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Zaymyon Malik Eaddy, 19, allegedly met with the victim Dec. 4 on South Cashua Drive in Florence. Eaddy asked the victim to hold out a cellphone and the victim said money was needed first, according to deputies.
Eaddy then pointed a gun at the victim, deputies said.
Eaddy was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
LATEST CRIME HEADLINES:
- Deputies charge Timmonsville man in Florence armed robbery
- Brothers killed Florida teen because they mistakenly thought she was pregnant, deputies say
- Florence mayor to hold news conference after 1 seriously injured in assault
- Police: 2 women face drug charges after mooning North Carolina McDonald’s employees
- Police: Man in critical condition after he was shot in head at stop sign in NC; ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on the loose