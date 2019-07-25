Hartsville man dies, coroner rules death a homicide

TIMMONSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a man in the Timmonsville area, a homicide.

Deputies were in the area of South Center Road for the investigation Thursday, Lt. Robert Kilgo, with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, tells News13. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also investigating.

“If anybody saw anything no matter how minuscule the detail might be, share that with us please because it may assist us with the investigation, again as little as that detail might be,” said Lt. Kilgo.

The Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Arron Ja Mahl Jackson of Hartsville, died at the scene around 12 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

It’s unclear what led to his death.

Lt. Kilgo tells News 13 since South Center Rd is not an area most people travel through, it was easier for deputies to block the road to protect any possible evidence.

Drivers had to turn around and take a different route. Those people trying to get to their homes said they’re concerned because this is considered a quite neighborhood.

“I was hoping that wasn’t one of my kids. I have kids and I would hate for that to happen to them or even whoever that is laying down there now. You know it’s bad,” said resident Otis Samuel.

Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation.

