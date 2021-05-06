Deputies: Darlington County man shot at after asking vehicle to pull out of his driveway

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County man said he was shot at four times after he asked a vehicle to leave his property.

The man told deputies he was working in his backyard at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a silver Chevrolet pulled into his driveway, according to an incident report. When he asked for the vehicle to leave, the passenger threatened him and shot at him four times before the vehicle sped off. The victim was not able to see the driver.

The victim then followed the vehicle from his home on Billy Farrow Highway until he lost sight of it at East Home Avenue and West Billy Farrow Highway in Hartsville, according to the report.