Deputies: Darlington man arrested after investigation into selling meth from home; guns seized

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man was arrested following an investigation into the selling of methamphetamine from his home on Spring St., Sheriff Tony Chavis announced.
Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Unit and Deputies served a search warrant for the home on Spring St. Thursday.
Inside the home, investigators found 22 guns, methamphetamine, a weight scale, and other narcotics, Chavis said.
Madison Tarrent Coleman, III, 51, of Darlington, is charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, 1st. The case is still under investigation and deputies expect more charges will be filed.
Coleman is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
